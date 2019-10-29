Shutdown strike observed, traders hope positive outcome of negotiations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Shutdown strike was observed by traders across the country on Tuesday to press their demand against taxes and for withdrawal of the condition of presenting a CNIC copy for buying and selling goods upto Rs 50,000, though some small markets remained open throughout the day.

However, on the other hand, the traders have expressed hope for positive outcome from the negotiations with the government on the subject, saying that ultimately the dialogue would provide a way forward.

"We are hopeful that the deadlock would end and negotiations between the representatives of trade bodies and government will be successful," said Kashif Chaudhry, President All Pakistan Traders Association while talking to APP.

He said that dialogue was the only way to resolve the issue, adding that the traders also wanted to help the government in broadening the tax net, however said that their issues should also be resolved simultaneously.

Meanwhile, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Ahmed Waheed urged the government to consider the demands of traders and impose the tax in phases instead of implementing it in one go.

He also suggested that instead of registering the small traders, the government should impose fixed tax on them.

He urged the government to extend the date of filing income tax returns for one more month from the existing deadline of October 31 to facilitate people.

Talking to APP, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik said that for broadening the tax-base, the government should consider bringing into the net around 1.

4 million commercial meter holders.

Meanwhile, in the twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, strike was observed on the call of business chambers and traders' representative bodies, though some small markets remained open.

Strike was observed in big markets including Aabpara, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, Main Blue Area, F-10 markaz, F-11 markaz and other markaz's observed strike in addition to the big markets of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Small traders have completely turned down the strike call of Anjuman Trajran Sargodha district; all the small markets remained opened whereas partial strike was observed in main markets of Sargodha City.

A partial strike was observed in some markets till 13:00 hours whereas as there was no strike in other markets.

Partial shutter-down strike in Bahawalpur and adjoining areas with several markets and shops remaining open. Anjuman Tajran and other traders' unions had given call for observing shutter-down strike for in protest against imposition of condition of CNIC card and others taxes.

The traders in both Abbottabad and Mansehra rejected the shutter down call by a certain group of traders against issues of CNIC and sale tax registration.

Partial strike was witness in the two important districts of Mansehra division due to divide between local traders and traders associations and only a few shops and markets remained closed.

Half of the traders' associations were supporting the government and refused to be a part of the shutter down strike while the opposition associations observed the strike.