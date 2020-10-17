UrduPoint.com
Shutter Down In Hyderabad To Protest Murder Of Maulana Adil Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Maulana Adil Khan

To protest the murder of religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan, shutter down was observed on the call of Ulema Committee here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :To protest the murder of religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan, shutter down was observed on the call of Ulema Committee here on Friday.

Major shopping centres, bazaars and shops remained closed in the city and other adjoining areas due to shutter down.

Several workers of religious parties, after Juma prayers, took to the streets and marched towards Hyderabad Press Club to record protest against the murder of Maulana Adil Khan and his driver.Members of Ulema Committee demanded immediate arrest of the murderers, failing which a series of protests would be held in different cities of Sindh.

More Stories From Pakistan

