Shutter down strike call rejected by traders in Abbottabad, Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : The traders in both Abbottabad and Mansehra districts of Manshera division Tuesday rejected the shutter down call by a certain group of traders against issues of CNIC and sale tax registration.

Partial strike was witness in the two important districts of Mansehra division due to divide between local traders and traders associations and only a few shops and markets remained closed.

Half of the traders' associations were supporting the government and refused to be a part of the shutter down strike while the opposition associations observed the strike.

Havelian Chamber of Commerce (HCC) supported the shutter down strike and observed strike.

Speakers while addressing the protesting traders in Abbottabad and Havelian said that this strike was not a political move, rather they wanted the government to remove the condition of CNIC on each transaction of Rs50,000 or above on locally produced items.

They said that shutter down strike was the last option adopted by them as the government was not moving even a muscle over the issue.

The government has waived off the taxes on industrial and agricultural sectors but imposed several conditions on traders instead.