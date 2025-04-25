Open Menu

Shutter-down Strike In Solidarity With Palestinian People Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Acting President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Khalid Farooq Qazi has announced a shutter-down strike on, Saturday, April 26, in solidarity with the Palestinian people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Acting President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Khalid Farooq Qazi has announced a shutter-down strike on, Saturday, April 26, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the president said that the Pakistani people, especially the business community, have a deep connection and commitment to the oppressed Palestinian people.

"We strongly condemn the Israeli brutality in Gaza", he added. He said that the traders community will shut down the business on Saturday.

