Shutter down strike observed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) On the call of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran, a shutter-down strike was observed across Bahawalpur district to express solidarity with innocent people of Palestine.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Bahawalpur joined the call given by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan for observing shutter-down strike all-over Pakistan to express solidarity with brothers and sisters of Palestine who were subjected to violence by Israeli armed forces in Palestine.

Shops, markets and commercial centres remained closed in entire city including Shahi Bazaar, Fareed Gate, Giri Ganj Bazaar, Fateh Khan Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Circular Road, Maila Wali Gali Bazaar, Shahdra and others.

Meanwhile, traders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur chapter took out rallies to express sympathy and solidarity with people of Palestine. The participants in rallies urged international community and the United Nations to play their role to rid innocent people of Palestine from Israel’s brutalities.