Open Menu

Shutter-down Strike Observed In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Shutter-down strike observed in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) On the call of Jamaat-e-Islami, along with other religious groups and the business community, a shutter-down strike was observed across Nawabshah on Saturday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and to protest against Israeli atrocities.

All commercial centers, shops, markets, and bazaars throughout the city remained completely closed. The flow of traffic was also significantly reduced as compared to usual days.

The traders of Nawabshah demonstrated their solidarity with the Palestinian people by suspending all business activities.

Major markets, including the vegetable market, meat market, grocery market, cloth market, mobile market, Liaquat Market, Resham Gali, and Chakkra Bazaar, along with all small and large marketplaces across the city, were shut down.

Business activities in the city's commercial areas were entirely suspended. Religious and political groups, along with the trader community, took out several small and large rallies across the city to protest Israeli aggression and to show support for the people of Gaza and Palestine.

These rallies, after passing through various routes, concluded at the Nawabshah Press Club.

Speaking to the media, the trader community of Nawabshah stated that the oppression against the Palestinian people has reached an unbearable level and that they could not remain silent spectators.

They further added that today's protest was the voice of their conscience and they stand with the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza. Through this action, we are conveying a message to the world that the Muslim Ummah is on one page, they said.

The traders emphasized, although our businesses remained closed for a day, we wish for the bloodshed in Palestine to end forever. They said that we would continue to raise our voices for our oppressed brothers on every front.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

45 minutes ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 hour ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

5 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

5 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

5 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

8 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan