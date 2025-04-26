Shutter-down strike observed in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) On the call of Jamaat-e-Islami, along with other religious groups and the business community, a shutter-down strike was observed across Nawabshah on Saturday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and to protest against Israeli atrocities.

All commercial centers, shops, markets, and bazaars throughout the city remained completely closed. The flow of traffic was also significantly reduced as compared to usual days.

The traders of Nawabshah demonstrated their solidarity with the Palestinian people by suspending all business activities.

Major markets, including the vegetable market, meat market, grocery market, cloth market, mobile market, Liaquat Market, Resham Gali, and Chakkra Bazaar, along with all small and large marketplaces across the city, were shut down.

Business activities in the city's commercial areas were entirely suspended. Religious and political groups, along with the trader community, took out several small and large rallies across the city to protest Israeli aggression and to show support for the people of Gaza and Palestine.

These rallies, after passing through various routes, concluded at the Nawabshah Press Club.

Speaking to the media, the trader community of Nawabshah stated that the oppression against the Palestinian people has reached an unbearable level and that they could not remain silent spectators.

They further added that today's protest was the voice of their conscience and they stand with the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza. Through this action, we are conveying a message to the world that the Muslim Ummah is on one page, they said.

The traders emphasized, although our businesses remained closed for a day, we wish for the bloodshed in Palestine to end forever. They said that we would continue to raise our voices for our oppressed brothers on every front.