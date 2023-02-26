Shutter down strike to be held in city against rising inflation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A shutter-down strike will be held in Hyderabad on Monday (Feb 27) against the rising inflation and increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The business community and the transporters have announced a shutter down strike in the city to record protest against rising price hikes during which all business activities will remain closed across the district.

Meanwhile, a religious organization Tehreek Labaik Pakistan has also announced the strike call in different cities of the country and traders' organizations also support their call and vowed to keep their businesses closed across the district.