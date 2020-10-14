UrduPoint.com
Shutter Down Strike To Be Observed On Oct 16 Against Assassination Of Moulana Adil Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:37 PM

The Ulema Committee Hyderabad Wednesday announced complete shutter down strike on Friday against brutal murder of Moulana Dr. Adil Khan and his driver in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Ulema Committee Hyderabad Wednesday announced complete shutter down strike on Friday against brutal murder of Moulana Dr. Adil Khan and his driver in Karachi.

Members of Ulema Committee held meetings with the business community and appealed to them to keep their businesses closed on Friday to raise voice against elements who wanted to spread sectarian disharmony in the country.

Anjuman-e- Taajran while supporting the shutter down call given by the Ulema Committee and announced that all business activities will remain closed on Friday.

Tarique Shaikh, Ikramuddin Guddo, Afzal Khan, Muhammad Sadiq and Aijaz Shaikh supported shutter down call of Ulema Committee and vowed to keep their businesses closed on October 16.

