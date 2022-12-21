UrduPoint.com

Shutting Down Of Parliament House's Entry, Exit Points Denied

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 07:48 PM

The media reports alleging the closure of entry and exit gates of Parliament House were totally fabricated and contrary to the facts, said a spokesman of National Assembly on Wednesday.

In a press release, the entry and exit gates of Parliament House were closed due to the influx of a large number of affected employees who came to attend the meeting of Special Committee on Affected Employees.

The spokesman said that vehicles and pedestrians are using Cabinet Secretariat to enter and exit from the Parliament House.

He said permission was granted to enter the Parliament House from the Cabinet Secretariat to prevent the rush of additional employees.

He said that the reports alleging that Frontier Constabulary (FC) has taken over the security of the Parliament House is totally fabricated and baseless.

He said FC is fulfilling the responsibilities of security of the Parliament House for the past several months.

