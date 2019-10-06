UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shuttle Service For New Islamabad Intl Airport; Committee Rejects Bids Of Private Companies On Technical Grounds

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Shuttle service for new islamabad Intl airport; committee rejects bids of private companies on technical grounds

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The assessment committee formed to approve bids presented by private companies to start shuttle service for new Islamabad International Airport has rejected all the tenders on technical grounds.

According to details, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi had accelerated its efforts to start shuttle service for new Islamabad International Airport. Three private companies had submitted bids for the service which were presented to the Assessment Committee. The proposals have been rejected as required documents were not submitted with the bids.

Now the committee has decided to invite re-tender for the service and after proper scrutiny process, a company will be finalized to launch bus service to facilitate the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that after inauguration of the new Islamabad International Airport last year, the transport authorities in Rawalpindi were trying to start a shuttle service for the passengers and invited bids from the private companies for the service which was proposed to ferry passengers to the new airport from two different locations in Rawalpindi, Rawat and Koral Chowk.

The authorities concerned had decided that one route would start from Rawat, pass through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26 and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new airport.

The other route would commence from Koral Chowk and head to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, then to Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar and Peshawar Road and would conclude at the new airport.

It was also decided that the RTA will initially engage a private transport company to operate the service. The company would be selected after clearing a proper bidding process for the service.

The transport company will operate buses on the two routes and will be responsible for making arrangements to provide a quality, safe and comfortable transport.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Benazir Bhutto Motorway Company Road RTA Rawalpindi Saddar All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

13 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

13 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.