Shuttle service for new islamabad Intl airport; committee rejects bids of private companies on technical grounds

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The assessment committee formed to approve bids presented by private companies to start shuttle service for new Islamabad International Airport has rejected all the tenders on technical grounds.

According to details, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi had accelerated its efforts to start shuttle service for new Islamabad International Airport. Three private companies had submitted bids for the service which were presented to the Assessment Committee. The proposals have been rejected as required documents were not submitted with the bids.

Now the committee has decided to invite re-tender for the service and after proper scrutiny process, a company will be finalized to launch bus service to facilitate the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that after inauguration of the new Islamabad International Airport last year, the transport authorities in Rawalpindi were trying to start a shuttle service for the passengers and invited bids from the private companies for the service which was proposed to ferry passengers to the new airport from two different locations in Rawalpindi, Rawat and Koral Chowk.

The authorities concerned had decided that one route would start from Rawat, pass through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26 and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new airport.

The other route would commence from Koral Chowk and head to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, then to Ammar Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar and Peshawar Road and would conclude at the new airport.

It was also decided that the RTA will initially engage a private transport company to operate the service. The company would be selected after clearing a proper bidding process for the service.

The transport company will operate buses on the two routes and will be responsible for making arrangements to provide a quality, safe and comfortable transport.