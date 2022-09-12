Shuttle service started for shelter less people

District Administration has launched shuttle service for shelter less people to carry them up to shelter homes

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain flanked by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh inaugurated the shuttle service on Monday while Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Administrator Faisalabad Urban Transport Service (FUTS) Rahat and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, The Divisional Commissioner said that FUTS would provide vehicles for shuttle service and these vehicles would carry the shelter less people up to shelter home where they would be provided free food and residential facilities for spending night in a comfortable manner.

The people who would come from far flung areas or spend their nights on footpaths could avail shuttle service to reach at shelter home where all necessary arrangements were completed to accommodate them in a respected manner, he added.