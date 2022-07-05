UrduPoint.com

Shuttle Service To Cattle Markets Opens

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Shuttle service to cattle markets opens

The district administration on Tuesday has started free shuttle service for citizens to offer them access to cattle markets established outside the city areas

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday has started free shuttle service for citizens to offer them access to cattle markets established outside the city areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed, presiding over a meeting, said the local government, officers of health and other departments should review arrangements for upcoming Eid-Ul-Azha.

He said the strict action would be taken against the illegal cattle markets in the city areas. He said the holidays of district administration, health and other departments have been cancelled in order to ensure maximum facilities for masses during Eid Holidays.

The DC directed administrators of local government to prepare a comprehensive plan for best cleanliness arrangements and set up control room for this purpose.

He said that maximum facilities were being offered to citizens at cattle markets, adding that face mask has been declared compulsory under preventive measures against coronavirus.

He maintained that the strict monitoring of ailing animals was being ensured and said that the concerned livestock officers would stand responsible in case of entry of ailing animal in the district.

He warned transporters to avoid overcharging citizens otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them and added that ban has also been imposed on swings at parks during the Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Holidays Market Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan summons Punjab Chi ..

Election Commission of Pakistan summons Punjab Chief Minister over code violatio ..

34 seconds ago
 AJK PM directs authorities to remain alert to deal ..

AJK PM directs authorities to remain alert to deal with any eventuality

36 seconds ago
 653 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

653 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

37 seconds ago
 Rebels deny massacre in Ethiopia's Oromia

Rebels deny massacre in Ethiopia's Oromia

41 seconds ago
 Qadir inaugurates dispensary at Kohsar Complex

Qadir inaugurates dispensary at Kohsar Complex

4 minutes ago
 British HC asks Pakistanis intending to visit UK t ..

British HC asks Pakistanis intending to visit UK this summer to apply for visa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.