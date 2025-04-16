Shuttle train service launched between DG Khan, Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmad Khan Leghari jointly inaugurated a shuttle train service between Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at DG Khan Railway Station, the ministers said the launch of the shuttle train would provide improved travel facilities to the people of Multan, DG Khan, and other cities across south Punjab. They stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was working on a war footing to resolve public issues. They added, the nation stands united with the armed forces. They added that cowardly acts of terrorism could not halt the country's journey toward progress.

Sardar Owais Leghari termed the day a moment of great joy for the people of Dera Ghazi Khan, stating that the station, which remained closed for years, has finally been restored. A large number of citizens present at the station, he said, was evidence that PML-N had always prioritised public welfare projects when in power. He recalled the challenges the coalition government faced upon assuming power last year, including inflation, unemployment, and economic uncertainty, and noted that Pakistan's international financial standing was also severely impacted.

He said that under PM Shehbaz Sharif's leadership and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's guidance, the country has now re-entered the path of development. He highlighted a recent relief measure under which the PM reduced the electricity tariff by Rs. 7.41 per unit. The cut will benefit 33 million power consumers, especially the 17.5 million who use less than 200 units monthly.

Leghari criticised the previous government for neglecting Dera Ghazi Khan and failing to initiate any public welfare projects in the area. In contrast, he noted the revival of the Sardar Farooq Leghari International Airport, the dualization of the Indus Highway, and plans for a cancer hospital. He thanked Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi for helping restore the Dera Ghazi Khan Railway Station through the launch of the new shuttle service.

In his remarks, Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi said his visit aimed to deliver good news to the people of Dera Ghazi Khan. The shuttle train between Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan will operate daily.

He also announced the restoration of the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express, which will run from Karachi to Peshawar via Dera Ghazi Khan starting April 24.

Abbasi urged the people of South Punjab to support the initiative, noting that the success of Pakistan Railways depends on public interest and cooperation. He expressed optimism about launching freight train services from the region soon. Abbasi acknowledged that the revival of the Dera Ghazi Khan station was made possible due to the personal interest of Sardar Owais Leghari.

He further stated that a opponents misled the youth during the previous regime, but today's youth know it well that the PML-N had the capability to steer the nation out of crisis. He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with restoring ties with key friendly nations such as Saudi Arabia, China, UAE, and Turkey, which had been strained due to flawed policies of the previous government.

Abbasi also spoke about efforts being made to improve the living standards of railway employees and their families, with a focus on better education and healthcare facilities. He said the shuttle train would enable people from Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur to access national routes to Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi via Multan. He praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for working diligently for the welfare of the province’s people. He said she is taking concrete steps to improve healthcare, education, road infrastructure, and public transport.

In a strong message to terrorists, Abbasi said even train drivers like those of the Jaffer Express are undeterred by cowardly attacks, and the Pakistani Army is resolute and fearless. He added that Pakistan's 240 million citizens stood behind the army to protect the nation's ideology and sovereignty. He asserted , the country's diverse communities including Seraiki, Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, Punjabi, and minorities are united for national progress. Abbasi concluded by affirming the federal government's commitment to resolving Balochistan's issues on a priority basis and defeating the agenda of the country's enemies.

Earlier, upon their arrival at the station, the two federal ministers were warmly welcomed by a large crowd that showered them with rose petals and chanted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'.