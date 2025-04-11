Shuttle Train To Operate From Multan To DG Khan From Apr 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A shuttle train service is expected to be inaugurated from Multan to Dera Ghazi Khan via Kot Addu from Apr 16, 2025, to facilitate people from DG Khan and peripheral areas.
Federal minister for Railways is expected to formally inaugurate the service, Railways Multan officials said, but added that an official schedule of ceremony has not yet been issued.
The development will reconnect the KotAddu-DG Khan track with national railways track that had remained dysfunctional following ferocious floods had badly damaged infrastructure, homes, crops, communications in some parts of south Punjab in 2022.
According to official sources, divisional commercial officer Railways Multan, on behalf of Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan, has sent a letter to the Chief Marketing Officer, Pakistan Railways Headquarters Office, Lahore, seeking approval of the fare for Musa Pak Lahore-Multan route, Multan to Kot Addu, and Kot Addu to Dera Ghazi Khan.
The economy class fare for Multan to Kot Addu and Kot Addu to DG Khan has been recommended at Rs 160 for each of the two segments, meaning Multan-DG Khan travel would cost Rs 320. While the fare for Lahore-Multan travel by Musa Pak was recommended at Rs 1050.
Five economy class coaches from Musa Pak rake would move onward to DG Khan after the arrival of Musa Pak train at Multan Railway station, officials said.
