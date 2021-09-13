Shuzaib demands to replace biased NA subcommittee convener to ensure meaningful discussions over PMDA draft bill

Sub Committee of National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Convener Ms Marriyam Aurangzeb should be replaced with an impartial and competent member as the constructive engagements among the government, opposition and stakeholders on Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) were impossible in the meetings chaired by Marriyam Aurangzeb

In a letter written to NA Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Javed Latif, Ms Shauzab, a member of the aforementioned subcommittee, stated that an impartial member having bonafide credentials, believing in holding constructive discussions on PMDA, should be made convener of the three member subcommittee constituted by NA committee on Information and Broadcasting in its 27th meeting to evolve consensus over the proposed PMDA bill.

Ms Marriyam had categorically depicted her impartiality on the proposed PMDA draft law while addressing the protest demonstrations arranged by some media organization, Ms Shuzaib said adding this has put a question mark over Marriyam's 'position' in the consultative process on PMDA to be held under her chair in the upcoming sub committee meeting.

In such a scenario, Shauzaib continued, meaningful discussions for giving final shape to PMDA bill seemed elusive as the discussions can't be conducted in an amicable and unbiased manner under the chair of such a biased convener as positive engagements may fall prey to politicking, besides transforming the whole consultative prosses into a 'political football'.