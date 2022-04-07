UrduPoint.com

SI Among 3 Booked On Robbery Charges

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 06:21 PM

SI among 3 booked on robbery charges

The Civil Lines police have registered a case against three police officials including a sub-inspector (SI) on the charge of robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Civil Lines police have registered a case against three police officials including a sub-inspector (SI) on the charge of robbery.

According to a spokesman, one Ismatullah of Lakki Marwat filed a complaint, contending that few days ago he came to Faisalabad to receive payment of a motorcycle from its purchaser, Musharraf.

At that time a trainee Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ahmad and two constables intercepted him near Lorry Adda Faisalabad.

The police officials, during body search, recovered Rs 470,000 from him and seized the amount. They hurled threats of dire consequences if he raised alarm.

Later, the accused returned him Rs 10,000 for transport fare when he told them he had no money to go back home.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the police officials and started investigation. However, no arrest was made so far.

