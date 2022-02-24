SI arrested over abuse of powers

Nishatabad police Sub Inspector (SI) was suspended and arrested on the charge of abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Nishatabad police Sub Inspector (SI) was suspended and arrested on the charge of abuse of powers.

Police said here on Thursday that City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan received several complaints against SI Usman Mazhar that he abused powers while investigating a case.

The CPO immediately suspended the official and directed the concerned police to probe against him.

Further investigation was underway.