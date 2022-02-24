UrduPoint.com

SI Arrested Over Abuse Of Powers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 01:48 PM

SI arrested over abuse of powers

Nishatabad police Sub Inspector (SI) was suspended and arrested on the charge of abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Nishatabad police Sub Inspector (SI) was suspended and arrested on the charge of abuse of powers.

Police said here on Thursday that City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan received several complaints against SI Usman Mazhar that he abused powers while investigating a case.

The CPO immediately suspended the official and directed the concerned police to probe against him.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

PITB, UHS sign contract to develop ‘Post Graduat ..

PITB, UHS sign contract to develop ‘Post Graduate Monitoring System’

13 minutes ago
 First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamab ..

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns toda ..

31 minutes ago
 Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

43 minutes ago
 Moscow says closing shipping in Azov Sea between U ..

Moscow says closing shipping in Azov Sea between Ukraine, Russia

2 minutes ago
 A blight on the beach, old flip flops given makeov ..

A blight on the beach, old flip flops given makeover in Kenya

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Towns of Schastia and Stanytsia Luhanska ..

Ukrainian Towns of Schastia and Stanytsia Luhanska Fall Under LPR Control - LPR ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>