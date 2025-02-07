SI dies of heart attack during duty

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sub-Inspector Aslam, posted on security duty at The Mall road, died of a heart attack on Friday.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Aslam was posted at the Sabzazar Police Station Operation Wing and was on security duty at The Mall when his condition deteriorated due to a sudden heart attack.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital but he lost his life before reaching the hospital.

Police officers and officials have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sub-Inspector Aslam.