SI Dies Of Heart Attack During Duty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SI dies of heart attack during duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Sub-Inspector Aslam, posted on security duty at The Mall road, died of a heart attack on Friday.

According to details, Sub-Inspector Aslam was posted at the Sabzazar Police Station Operation Wing and was on security duty at The Mall when his condition deteriorated due to a sudden heart attack.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital but he lost his life before reaching the hospital.

Police officers and officials have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Sub-Inspector Aslam.

