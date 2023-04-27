UrduPoint.com

SI Dismissed; Final Warning To Three Other Policemen Issued Over Theft, Innocent Arrest

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department here on Thursday dismissed Sub-Inspector and served final warning notices to three other police personnel found guilty of theft of money and arrest of an innocent citizen.

A man named Zeeshan had lodged a complaint with KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, alleging that police had raided his house illegally on October 17, 2022, and stolen rupees five million, 4,000 US Dollars, essential documents, a passport and a purse of a woman.

KP IGP constituted a committee led by SSP Operation Shahzada Farooq Kokab and directed them to take the matter seriously and not tolerate such behavior from police officials.

The investigation was conducted following allegations and found the charges of involvement in theft, wrongful arrest of an innocent citizen, and grabbing a luxury car from the arrested against the four officers to be true.

As per the recommendations, the SSP Operation notified dismissal notice of SI Sadiq Shah and issued final warning notices to SHO Bhana Mari Noor Haider, SI Manzoor and ASI Shah Khalid.

