SI Haoorn injured in Swabi operation to recover kidnapped citizen expires

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Sub-Inspector Haroon Hayat, who was injured during an operation in Swabi to recover a kidnapped citizen a week ago, breathed his last on Monday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, SI Haroon was critically injured in the firing of kidnappers.

He was undergoing treatment in the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He said a kidnapper was arrested during the operation, while the kidnapped citizen Abbas Ali was recovered safely.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement, said the martyred sub-inspector sacrificed his life in the line of duty. “We stand with the family of the martyr in the hour of grief,” he added.