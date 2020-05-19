SI held taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested red-handed a police Sub-Inspector, Awais Basra, taking Rs 50,000 bribe from a local citizen Usman Ghani

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested red-handed a police Sub-Inspector, Awais Basra, taking Rs 50,000 bribe from a local citizen Usman Ghani.

The ACE registered a case and sent him behind the bars.