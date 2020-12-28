SI injured in encounter with dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A Sub-Inspector (SI) of Islamabad police got bullet injury in his belly on Monday when he resisted to dacoits during their attempt to loot him and snatch official pistol from him in limits of Industrial area police station, a police source said.

According to details, Sub-Inspector of Islamabad police Muhammad Rafique was intercepted by two motorcyclists near `Katarian' who tried to snatch pistol and cash from him. The policeman resisted to them following which they opened fire on him that hit in his belly. Both bike riders managed to escape from the scene and injured cop was admitted in hospital where his condition was stated out of danger after operation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has taken notice of this incident and constituted two special teams each headed by SP Industrial Area and SP Investigation to trace the absconders.