UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SI Injured In Encounter With Dacoits

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

SI injured in encounter with dacoits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A Sub-Inspector (SI) of Islamabad police got bullet injury in his belly on Monday when he resisted to dacoits during their attempt to loot him and snatch official pistol from him in limits of Industrial area police station, a police source said.

According to details, Sub-Inspector of Islamabad police Muhammad Rafique was intercepted by two motorcyclists near `Katarian' who tried to snatch pistol and cash from him. The policeman resisted to them following which they opened fire on him that hit in his belly. Both bike riders managed to escape from the scene and injured cop was admitted in hospital where his condition was stated out of danger after operation.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has taken notice of this incident and constituted two special teams each headed by SP Industrial Area and SP Investigation to trace the absconders.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Fire Police Police Station Colombian Peso From

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

6 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

10 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

11 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

11 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.