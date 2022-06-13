SI locked behind bars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A police Sub Inspector (SI) was locked behind bars over charges of abuse of powers and conducting false investigation of a case.

Police spokesman said on Monday that a woman, a resident of Chak No.

213-RB, complained in the open court of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, contending that SI Tahir Javaid of Sadar police station conducted false investigation of her case.

She said that he had received bribe from her rivals. In this way, her rivals illegally occupied her land.

The CPO probed into the matter and ordered SI's arrest after finding the allegations to be true, spokesman added.