SI Muhammad Naeem Appointed As Attock Police Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 10:07 PM

SI Muhammad Naeem appointed as Attock Police Spokesperson

DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan appointed Sub-Inspector Mohammad Naeem as Attock Police Spokesperson (PRO) on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan appointed Sub-Inspector Mohammad Naeem as Attock Police Spokesperson (PRO) on Thursday.

He has a pleasant relationship with the media, earlier Muhammad Naeem served as PMD in-charge and currently, he was performing his duties in Hazro police station, the active working journalists of Attock district have named Muhammad Naeem as PRO placement is appreciated.

Ex PRO Shahroz Khanzada has been appointed Reader to SP Investigation Attock who was doing excellent service as PRO Attock Police, he has made the name of Attock Police better by having an excellent working relationship with the media

