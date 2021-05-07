UrduPoint.com
SI Nasrullah Of Motorway Police Was Laid To Rest With State Honor

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:44 PM

SI Nasrullah of Motorway Police was laid to rest with state honor

Sub Inspector of Motorway Police Nasrullah, who was severely injured when a speedy truck hit his mobile van near Chakri in 21 April, succumbed to his injuries at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Sub Inspector of Motorway Police Nasrullah, who was severely injured when a speedy truck hit his mobile van near Chakri in 21 April, succumbed to his injuries at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday.

He was laid to rest with state honor at his ancestral town Duta Khel in Mianwali on Friday.

It should be reminded that Sub Inspector Nasrullah was on night patrolling duty along with Inspector Ehsan Ullah near Chakri when a carelessly driven truck collided with their official mobile van in which both the police officials received injuries. Both the injured were instantly shifted to PIMS Islamabad out of which, Sub Inspector Nasrullah succumbed to his injuries.

His funeral was attended by high officials of Motorway police and large number of people at Duta Khel.

More Stories From Pakistan

