SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life during PSX incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Karachi Police has confirmed that Sub Inspector Shahid Ali s/o Mohamamd Arif laid his life while thwarting the terrorist attack on pakistan stock exchange (PSX) building located on busy I.I.Chundrigar Road here early in the day.

Security Guard Iftikhar Wahid s/o Fazal Wahid also succumbed to his injuries during the incident, reportedly an attempt by terrorists to create chaos in the business hub of the country.

Those carried alive include Waqas s/o Dilawar , Aashiq Hussain s/o Yousuf, Khudayar s/o Sheryar, Saeed Ikram s/o Mohammad Ikram , Shahzaib s/o Asif, Imtiaz s/o Nawaz, Shahzad s/o Nasir and Muhammad Amir s/o Abdul Ghaffar are presently being treated at the Trauma Center for their injuries.

Four unidentified bodies, identified as those of the terrorists who allegedly resorted to attack on psx, are reported to have been moved to the CHK mortuary.