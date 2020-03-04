SI shot death near graveyard in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A police sub-inspector (SI) was shot dead near Siddiqia graveyard in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A police sub-inspector (SI) was shot dead near Siddiqia graveyard in the area of Batala Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that SI Ejaz Ahmad, along with his team, was on routine patrolling duty early in the morning.

When he signalled a motorcyclist to stop, he opened fire at him,Ejaz Ahmad received injuries and was rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He left behind a widow, three sons and one daughter, the spokesman said.