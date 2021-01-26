UrduPoint.com
SI Suspended For Misbehaving With Woman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:17 PM

SI suspended for misbehaving with woman

A Sub Inspector was suspended on complaint against him for misbehaving with a woman in Taxila jurisdiction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A Sub Inspector was suspended on complaint against him for misbehaving with a woman in Taxila jurisdiction.

The police spokesman here on Tuesday informed that a woman lodged a complaint with City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas about the inappropriate behavior of SI Mohammad Gultaj of Taxila Police Station.

In compliance with her report during the Open Court by the CPO, inquiry was conducted against the accused Sub Inspector, who was suspended after finding him guilty.

The inquiry committee comprised of SP Security Zaneer Azfar and DSP Headquarters Azhar Hassan.

More Stories From Pakistan

