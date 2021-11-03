SI suspended over corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mohammad Ahsan Younas suspended police official on charges of corruption and malpractices during an open court held here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

CPO ordered immediate inquiry against Sub Inspector Shehzad Ahmed over corruption complaint filed by citizen in an open court.

During the initial inquiry, ASP New Town found the allegations true and were based on facts.

CPO Mohammad Ahsan Younas said that corruption will not be tolerated in any case. In case of any such complaint, citizens can come to the open court and submit their application, he added.