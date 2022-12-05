SI suspended over detaining two citizens illegally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) suspended a police Sub Inspector (SI) on the charge of detaining two citizens illegally and ordered an inquiry against him.

Police said here on Monday that CPO had received complaint against SI Naveed Ahmad of Millat Town police station that he had detained two citizens Dilawar and Majeed Abbas illegally and kept them in his private den.

Later, he implicated them in a dacoity case by abusing his powers.

The CPO took notice and immediately suspended SI Naveed and directed the police to register a case against him.

Millat Town police registered case, locked him behind the bars for further investigation,said police.