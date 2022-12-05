UrduPoint.com

SI Suspended Over Detaining Two Citizens Illegally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

SI suspended over detaining two citizens illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) suspended a police Sub Inspector (SI) on the charge of detaining two citizens illegally and ordered an inquiry against him.

Police said here on Monday that CPO had received complaint against SI Naveed Ahmad of Millat Town police station that he had detained two citizens Dilawar and Majeed Abbas illegally and kept them in his private den.

Later, he implicated them in a dacoity case by abusing his powers.

The CPO took notice and immediately suspended SI Naveed and directed the police to register a case against him.

Millat Town police registered case, locked him behind the bars for further investigation,said police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

37 minutes ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

2 hours ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

3 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.