ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out a series of raids at five key locations in Srinagar and New Delhi in connection with pro-freedom activities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the special teams of SIA conducted simultaneous raids at two locations in Saidapora Eidgah and Ahmadnagar areas in Srinagar, along with searches at three strategic spots in Indian capital, New Delhi.

During the raids, the agency personnel seized bank documents, property records, mobile phones, digital devices, and SIM cards from the people.

The case at hand pertains to the so-called utilization of funds in pro-freedom activities. The search warrants were issued by the Special Court formed under black Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Srinagar. This marks the second phase of searches in this specific case, following 32 earlier raids in Delhi and Kashmir by the relentless SIA.

FIR No 08 of 2023 has been registered at SIA Kashmir, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.