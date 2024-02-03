Open Menu

SIA Carries Out Multiple Raids In Srinagar, Delhi On Pro-freedom Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 05:37 PM

SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp

New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out a series of raids at five key locations in Srinagar and New Delhi in connection with pro-freedom activities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out a series of raids at five key locations in Srinagar and New Delhi in connection with pro-freedom activities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the special teams of SIA conducted simultaneous raids at two locations in Saidapora Eidgah and Ahmadnagar areas in Srinagar, along with searches at three strategic spots in Indian capital, New Delhi.

During the raids, the agency personnel seized bank documents, property records, mobile phones, digital devices, and SIM cards from the people.

The case at hand pertains to the so-called utilization of funds in pro-freedom activities. The search warrants were issued by the Special Court formed under black Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Srinagar. This marks the second phase of searches in this specific case, following 32 earlier raids in Delhi and Kashmir by the relentless SIA.

FIR No 08 of 2023 has been registered at SIA Kashmir, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mobile Bank Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Media From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for ..

Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale

3 minutes ago
 Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembere ..

Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

3 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricu ..

Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

3 minutes ago
 Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism prom ..

Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion

3 minutes ago
 Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others

3 minutes ago
 Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departme ..

Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development

11 minutes ago
President upholds dismissal from service penalty u ..

President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

7 minutes ago
 Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prim ..

Pak, UAE enjoy deep brotherly ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ..

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years e ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in jail in marriage case

1 hour ago
 Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Sol ..

Free and fair elections will be held on Feb 8: Solangi

2 hours ago
 Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free electio ..

Arrangements for conducting peaceful, free elections in Pakistan finalised: Sola ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan