SIA conducts raids at 10 locations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The India-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)conducted raids at 10 locations across Jammu region.

The SIA carried out raids at four locations each in Jammu and Kathua districts and two in Doda district, Kashmir Media Service (KMS), reported.

A team of SIA along with Indian police personnel raided the ancestral home of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, at Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah area of Doda district.

The SIA also raided the shop of Khateeb's son Abu Zareen Khateeb at Saddar Bazaar in Bhaderwah. Abu Zareen is president of Bhaderwah market.

Other places raided by the SIA include residence of former minister Babu Singh and his associates Sidhant Sharma, Amrish Jasrotia and Shab Singh at Kathua; Mohammad Sharief Shah of Bajalta in Jammu, Ashok Kumar Bali, cashier of Babu Singh at Jammu, Gurdev Singh, close political aide of Babu Singh, a resident of Jammu and Himmat Singh of Sainik Colony, Jammu.

The police seized mobile phones, laptops, electronic items and other material during the raids.