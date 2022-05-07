UrduPoint.com

SIA Conducts Raids Multiple Locations In South Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :India-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in South Kashmir Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the sleuths of the SIA along with the personnel of Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are conducting searches in Lassipora, Chandgam and Braw Bandina areas of Pulwama district and at Chawalgam in Kulgam district.

The raids are being conducted at the residences and shops of persons dealing with the selling of mobile phones and SIM cards. The raids were going on when last reports came in.

