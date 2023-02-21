SIA continues raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The State Investigation Agency (SIA) continued raids at multiple locations in central, north and south parts of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

The sleuths of the dreaded agency with the assistance of Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force carried out raids in Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Budgam, Sopore areas, KMS reported.

In Islamabad, residence of Owais Gul son of Gull Mohammad, a resident of Hardu Akad was searched by the SIA sleuths.

The searches were carried out in the FIR no 19 of 2022 registered at SIA Kashmir, an SIA officer claimed, adding that further details of the raids will be shared later.