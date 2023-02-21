UrduPoint.com

SIA Continues Raids At Multiple Locations In Kashmir Valley

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SIA continues raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The State Investigation Agency (SIA) continued raids at multiple locations in central, north and south parts of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

The sleuths of the dreaded agency with the assistance of Indian police and Central Reserve Police Force carried out raids in Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Budgam, Sopore areas, KMS reported.

In Islamabad, residence of Owais Gul son of Gull Mohammad, a resident of Hardu Akad was searched by the SIA sleuths.

The searches were carried out in the FIR no 19 of 2022 registered at SIA Kashmir, an SIA officer claimed, adding that further details of the raids will be shared later.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Sopore Jammu FIR

Recent Stories

realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

26 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.