SIA raids several houses in Poonch district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The New Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency (SIA) along with Indian paramilitary personnel conducted house raids in different places of Poonch district and harassed inmates.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the SIA sleuths along with paramilitary forces raided several houses in Karmara and other places in the district and seized important documents and electronic gadgets from the houses.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas of Kulgam and Rajouri districts.