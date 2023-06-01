UrduPoint.com

Siachen Glacier World's Highest Battlefield Melting Faster: Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Siachen glacier world's highest battlefield melting faster: Sherry Rehman

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said Siachen was the highest battlefield in the world, and the Siachen glacier was melting very fast which was directly jeopardising the local communities facing severe glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said Siachen was the highest battlefield in the world, and the Siachen glacier was melting very fast which was directly jeopardising the local communities facing severe glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

She was addressing the concluding session of the second day of the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit titled "Changing Narratives".

Senator Rehman said when glacial lakes erupt, they wash away bridges and small dams. The government was informing the local communities on impending risk of GLOF through an early warning system being put in place that indicated expected GLOF event.

She added that water scarcity would not happen now, but there was a need to control the use of this water. "Pakistan is facing serious environmental challenges and is not ready for future in terms climate and environment. It has suffered heavy losses," Sherry Rehman said.

She queried, "Are developed countries doing anything for climate financing?" However, a conference on climate financing in France would be held in June, she added.

International financial institutions were created to support developing countries, whereas the conference in France would restructure the global financial system, including credit finance, she said.

Sherry Rehman Pakistan had earned a chance in COP-27 and had consolidated a group at the international level to highlight the cause of appropriate climate finance to cope with climate change.

"Droughts and floods are the best examples of climate change. Pakistan will meet environmental pollution targets, it has pollution issues at the local level, but it has no role in global carbon emissions driving global warming," she said.

The current financial system was not suitable for meting climate finance goals as billions of Dollars are needed for climate change prevention projects, she underlined.

"India is a major polluter in our neighbourhood and Pakistan is bearing the burden of its greenhouse gas emissions," Sherry Rehman said. Plastic was being eliminated globally, and Pakistan also has to eliminate plastic which was going into its ocean, she added.

"In Pakistan, plastic waste equivalent to two K-2 mountains is generated annually. Support should be given to those industries which are shifting their business and operations to green technology and solutions, as big industries and companies are the biggest polluters," Sherry Rehman said.

"Pakistan's contribution to global carbon emissions is less than one percent, but here we are enduring 45 degrees Celsius heatwaves. We can't afford to lose 9% of GDP every year to our economy due to climate disasters," Sherry Rehman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World Technology Business Water Sherry Rehman France June Gas National University Event Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zaye ..

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College takes pl ..

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the ..

Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; Forum

6 minutes ago
 Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculat ..

Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculations - South African Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping ..

Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping

2 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon h ..

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

2 minutes ago
 DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports ..

DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports Complex

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.