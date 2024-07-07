SIAL Administration Has Completed All Arrangements Regarding Monsoon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) administration had completed all arrangements regarding monsoon.
All measures were taken to ensure timely drainage of rainwater.
According to the spokesman Sial here on Sunday, the effective cleaning of all naullahs/drains in the internal and external areas of the airport has been completed.
A Monsoon Information Desk was setup with the Meteorological Department of the Airport Administration, all special measures were taken and rehearsals were also done to deal with the emergency situation in time.
During rains, drainage of water from the internal and external areas of the airport will be ensured so that the passengers will be provided uninterrupted and excellent services.
