SIAL BoDs Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SIAL BoDs meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The 151st board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) was held at the SIAL Secretariat.

The meeting was presided over by Hassan Ali Bhatti, Chairman of the Board, and attended by directors, senior management, and key stakeholders.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on the airport’s operational advancements, financial performance and strategic development projects.

