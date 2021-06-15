UrduPoint.com
SIAL Chairman Inaugurates 5-star Hotel Project At Airport

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed and Chief Executive Officer Ramada Plaza Islamabad Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed inaugurated the five-star hotel construction project at the Sialkot airport here on Tuesday.

Mian Naeem Javed told the event participants the five-star hotel at the Airport would not only make available the best accommodation and food facilities to the airline staff but also provide an opportunity to the business community and tourists from across the world to buy the international standard products here.

Vice Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Afzal Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer SIAL Amjad Ali Toor, Founder Chairman Mian Mohammad Riaz, Former Chairman Naeem Akhtar, Mohammad Hanif Khan, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoob, Malik Mohammad Ashraf Awan, Engr Khawar Anwar Khwaja, Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Director Ramada Plaza Islamabad Umair Chaudhry, General Manager Ramada Plaza Islamabad Mian Tahir Raza, Executive Assistant Manager Afzaal Mirza, Director Sales Athar Khan, Manager Foods and Beverages Tarkhan Butt, Chairman Sialkot Dry Port Sheikh Naveed Iqbal, Chairman Logistics Services Mian Usman Javed, former Vice Chairman Chaudhry Raza Munir, Sheikh Adnan Sarwar Kapoor, Haseeb Ahmed Bhatti, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed, Project Director Engr Ameer Sajjad Baig, Public Relations Advisor SIAL Abdul Shakoor Mirza and other officials were also present.

The SIAL chairman said there was shortage of five-star hotels in the city and many major airlines of the world were reluctant to start their services for Sialkot.

