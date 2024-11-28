SIAL Executive Committee Meeting Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) executive committee meeting was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), bringing together key members to discuss and deliberate on strategic matters.
The agenda focused on organisational goals, ongoing projects, and actionable insights for improved operations.
Constructive discussions paved the way for decisions aimed at fostering growth and efficiency.
The meeting was attended by Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti, Vice Chairman SIAL Fraz Akram Awan and CEO SIAL, AVM (retd) Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti and SCCI Executive Committee Members.
Recent Stories
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO, female SI suspended16 seconds ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality19 seconds ago
-
Women stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK25 seconds ago
-
Seminar on wheat production held29 seconds ago
-
Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held33 seconds ago
-
Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Gate of Sukkur36 seconds ago
-
PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG11 minutes ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held in December11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk40 minutes ago
-
Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi41 minutes ago