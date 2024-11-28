SIAL executive committee meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) executive committee meeting was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), bringing together key members to discuss and deliberate on strategic matters.

The agenda focused on organisational goals, ongoing projects, and actionable insights for improved operations.

Constructive discussions paved the way for decisions aimed at fostering growth and efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Hassan Ali Bhatti, Vice Chairman SIAL Fraz Akram Awan and CEO SIAL, AVM (retd) Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti and SCCI Executive Committee Members.