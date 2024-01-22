Sial For Strict Action Against Violations Of ECP Code Of Conduct
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ali Asghar Syal has said that action will be taken according to the law against those who violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the general elections 2024.
He was presiding over the meeting regarding the code of conduct with the monitoring officers of all the districts of the division at Shehbaz Hall Hyderabad on Monday.
Siyal said that strict action will be taken against any government employee participating in political programs or supporting political parties. He also directed the candidates to provide information about the code of conduct to their supporters in order to ensure proper implementation of the code of conduct issued for the general elections and to provide a level playing field to the political parties and candidates before the elections.
He advised the political parties and independent candidates to avoid displaying banners on government buildings, otherwise rigorous measures against such violations will be taken by the Election Commission. The Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Tanwri, Additional Commissioner-I Ahsan Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Hasnain Raza and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.
