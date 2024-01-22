Open Menu

Sial For Strict Action Against Violations Of ECP Code Of Conduct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Sial for strict action against violations of ECP code of conduct

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ali Asghar Syal has said that action will be taken according to the law against those who violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the general elections 2024.

He was presiding over the meeting regarding the code of conduct with the monitoring officers of all the districts of the division at Shehbaz Hall Hyderabad on Monday.

Siyal said that strict action will be taken against any government employee participating in political programs or supporting political parties. He also directed the candidates to provide information about the code of conduct to their supporters in order to ensure proper implementation of the code of conduct issued for the general elections and to provide a level playing field to the political parties and candidates before the elections.

He advised the political parties and independent candidates to avoid displaying banners on government buildings, otherwise rigorous measures against such violations will be taken by the Election Commission. The Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Tanwri, Additional Commissioner-I Ahsan Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Hasnain Raza and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Hyderabad All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

19 minutes ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

2 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

3 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

3 hours ago
Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

3 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

5 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan