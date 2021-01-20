UrduPoint.com
SIAL Hails Turkish Airlines' Decision To Start Flights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Sialkot International Airline Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed said on Wednesday the decision of Turkish Airlines to start flights between Sialkot and Istanbul was an early opportunity, saying the visit of Turkish Airlines team was the first in this regard for which we warmly welcome them.

He expressed these views in a briefing after a meeting with a delegation of Turkish Airlines.

The SIAL Chairman said that it was a matter of great pleasure for Sialkot International Airport that the national airline of our very sincere friend Islamic country Turkey was starting flights from Sialkot to Istanbul and vice versa. "Officials of Turkish Airlines have accepted our request to start flights between Sialkot International Airport and Istanbul", he added.

He thanked Turkish Airlines officials for sending their team to Sialkot headed by its General Manager Punjab Hamid Eldeleklioglu.

After reviewing the facilities provided to passengers and airlines at the Sialkot airport, it has hinted at starting flights between Sialkot and Istanbul in March or April onward.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager, Punjab Hamid said, "We will strive to provide the best possible facilities to air travelers in Sialkot and adjoining districts". Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed also presented a SIAL shield to General Manager Punjab Hamid.

Station Manager Lahore Burhan Yildrim, Representative, Regional Marketing Punjab Kamran Abid Hussain, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed, business Development Manager Amir Yaqub and Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza were also present on the occasion.

