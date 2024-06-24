SIAL Instals 1.8MW Solar Power System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:01 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) has announced the successful installation of a 1.8MW solar power system, a significant milestone in its journey towards achieving self-sustainability and reducing environmental impact.
In a press release, it said the move accentuates its commitment to sustainable development and innovative energy solutions. "The new solar power system is now operational, providing a substantial portion of the airport's energy requirements. This initiative will not only reduce our reliance on non-renewable energy sources but also contribute to significant cost savings and a reduction in our carbon footprint. The capacity of the installed solar system holds 1.8 Megawatts (MW) and is expected to produce approximately 2.4 million kWh annually," it added.
With a phenomenal environmental impact, it will help reduce approximately 1500 tons of CO2 emissions per year. The economic benefits of it will reflect a significant reduction in energy costs, contributing to long-term financial sustainability, it added.
A spokesperson for the Sialkot International Airport expressed that the significant step aimed at energy self-sufficiency and environmental stewardship. "This solar power system aligns with our vision of a greener, more sustainable future for the aviation industry. We believe that this project will set a precedent for other airports in the region to follow. The installation of the solar power system is part of a broader strategy to incorporate renewable energy solutions and enhance energy efficiency across all airport operations. This project reflects Sialkot International Airport's dedication to contributing positively to global efforts in combating climate change and promoting sustainable development," he added.
"As the first privately-owned public airport in Pakistan, Sialkot International Airport continues to lead by example in implementing innovative solutions that benefit both the environment and the economy. This solar power initiative is just one of many steps we are taking to ensure a sustainable future for our community and the aviation industry at large," he maintained.
