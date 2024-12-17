SIAL launches passenger awareness campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) has successfully launched a comprehensive "Passenger Awareness Campaign".

According to SIAL, as part of this initiative, awareness messages have been strategically installed at key locations leading to the airport premises.

These messages aim to educate passengers on important travel protocols, ensuring a smooth and informed journey for all travelers.

This proactive measure highlights SIAL’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience and promoting safe, efficient, and responsible travel practices.