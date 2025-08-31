Open Menu

SIAL Operations Closed Till Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) All flight operations at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) have been temporarily suspended due to flooding. According to a spokesperson for SIAL, air traffic will remain halted until 10:00 PM tomorrow (Monday) as efforts continue to drain floodwater from the airport premises.

The spokesperson stated that, in light of the current flood situation, the suspension has been deemed necessary to ensure safety and operational readiness. Teams comprising officers and staff are working around the clock to clear the water using specialized machinery.

Despite the flooding, all equipment installed at the airport remains completely safe, the spokesperson confirmed. A formal notice regarding the suspension of air operations has been issued.

