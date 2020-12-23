SIAL playing pivotal role in opening new vistas of socio-economic: SIAL Chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) chairman Mian Naeem Javed said on Wednesday the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by exporters on self help basis, was playing a pivotal role in opening a new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan's first-ever "Golden Export Triangle" comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

Addressing a meeting here, the SIAL chairman said that there was ample opportunities for growth in the aviation industry. He said the unique airport established by Sialkot business community had now become the centre of excellence in the world.

He said that international flights from different countries were operating and a large number of people from Gujranwala Division as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) were benefiting from domestic and international flights from Sialkot Airport.

He said the SIAL like other airports in the country could play an important role in promoting tourism.

The SIAL Chairman said that possible facilities and incentives should be announced by the government to attract people towards domestic and international travel.

He said that Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujarat were well-known industrial cities and flights were being operated on international routes from Sialkot International Airport for transportation of products to other countries.