SIAL takes full care of its passengers, airlines: Chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed said the management of airport had taken full care of the needs and regulations of its passengers and airlines during the corona pandemic and took all possible steps for them.

He stated this while talking to representatives of airlines at the SIAL Secretariat. Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed and other officials were also present.

"We are now fully prepared to provide better facilities to passengers on flights that cannot land at other airports during fog season", he said.

He said, due to location of Sialkot Airport between Lahore and Islamabad and the proximity of Sialkot to Lahore Motorway and the cheap fares of many airlines coming here, the passengers from Lahore and remote areas were already choose their journey from Sialkot Airport but now due to fog, flights that could not land at Lahore or Islamabad Airport and Sialkot Airport, so their passengers have to be taken to their respective airports.

There was a responsibility but SIAL management would also help them and make every effort to make it easier for them, he added.

He said the SIAL management was campaigning with different airlines to sign memorandum as an alternative airport so that their flights may land at Sialkot Airport at any time.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed said that they were trying to provide the best possible facilities to all the airlines and their passengers.

He also thanked the representatives of all airlines for their exemplary cooperation in this difficult situation and appreciated their services.