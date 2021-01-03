UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIAL Takes Full Care Of Its Passengers, Airlines: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:30 PM

SIAL takes full care of its passengers, airlines: Chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed said the management of airport had taken full care of the needs and regulations of its passengers and airlines during the corona pandemic and took all possible steps for them.

He stated this while talking to representatives of airlines at the SIAL Secretariat. Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed and other officials were also present.

"We are now fully prepared to provide better facilities to passengers on flights that cannot land at other airports during fog season", he said.

He said, due to location of Sialkot Airport between Lahore and Islamabad and the proximity of Sialkot to Lahore Motorway and the cheap fares of many airlines coming here, the passengers from Lahore and remote areas were already choose their journey from Sialkot Airport but now due to fog, flights that could not land at Lahore or Islamabad Airport and Sialkot Airport, so their passengers have to be taken to their respective airports.

There was a responsibility but SIAL management would also help them and make every effort to make it easier for them, he added.

He said the SIAL management was campaigning with different airlines to sign memorandum as an alternative airport so that their flights may land at Sialkot Airport at any time.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed said that they were trying to provide the best possible facilities to all the airlines and their passengers.

He also thanked the representatives of all airlines for their exemplary cooperation in this difficult situation and appreciated their services.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Motorway Sialkot May All From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.