SIAL to remain closed from Dec 5 for maintenance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) will remain closed for international flights for 16 days.

According to the SIAL sources, the airport will remain closed from December 5 to 20, 2022in order to improve the runway quality and major rehabilitation work.

As a result of the maintenance work, all domestic and international flights will be rescheduled.