SIAL to resume flight operations on 21st

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) will open for all types of flights on Wednesday (December 21) after repair of the runway.

According to the SIAL, a flight operation will be restored after the construction and repair of the runway.

It is pertinent to mention that the SIAL had announced the closure of the flight operationfor 16 days from December 5-20 to improve the runway.