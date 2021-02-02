SIAL trying to get rid of coronavirus effects: SIAL Chairman

SIALKOT, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed said on Tuesday that Sialkot International Airport was trying its best to get rid of the effects of coronavirus.

In a press statement, he said that good news for the people of Sialkot and adjoining districts, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was that two major airlines, Qatar Airways and Gulf Airways, which had canceled their flights due to corona pandemic, would resume their flights from Sialkot Airport in the light of successful negotiations.

Gulf Air and Qatar Airways suspended their flights a year ago due to corona pandemic.

From March, Gulf Air will resume flights between Sialkot and Bahrain, while Qatar Airways will resume flights between Sialkot and Doha from February 28, he added.